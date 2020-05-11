May 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 89 new positive results with 30 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, May 11, 2020, DHHS announced 89 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,160 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (25), Rockingham (16), Merrimack (6), Grafton (2) and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (30) and Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 318 (10 percent) of 3,160 cases. Four of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

County Cases Belknap 46 Carroll 37 Cheshire 43 Coos 2 Grafton 58 Hillsborough – Other 490 Hillsborough – Manchester 714 Hillsborough – Nashua 292 Merrimack 243 Rockingham 994 Strafford 196 Sullivan 14 County TBD 31 Grand Total 3,160

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated May 11, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 3,160 Recovered 1,231 (39 percent) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 133 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,796 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 318 (10 percent) Current Hospitalizations (see 2 below) 117 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories (see 3 below) 32,401 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 12,728 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 4 below) 54 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,025

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Testing Laboratory 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/7 5/8 5/9 5/10 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 105 279 419 471 253 415 263 315 LabCorp 59 558 423 466 224 435 n/a** 360 Quest Diagnostics 99 228 567 452 465 293 274 340 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 25 22 142 144 142 131 208 116 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 132 122 111 74 109 64 n/a** 102 Other Laboratory* 32 31 26 43 41 31 7 30 Total 452 1240 1688 1650 1234 1369 752 1198

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.