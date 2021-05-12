May 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 134 positive results with 14 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, DHHS announced 134 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 79 people who tested positive by PCR test and 55 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,424 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 32 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44% being female and 56% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (27), Merrimack (23), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Strafford (11), Belknap (10), Cheshire (5), Sullivan (5), Grafton (4), Carroll (3), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (9). The county of residence is being determined for ten new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 71 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 96,933 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 11, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 96,933 Recovered 94,191 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,318 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,424 Current Hospitalizations 71

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.