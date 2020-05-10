May 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 61 new positive cases with 14 in Manchester; 2 more deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, May 10, 2020, DHHS announced 61 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,071 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 62 percent being female and 38 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (13), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Strafford (7), Merrimack (3), Belknap (2), Carroll (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Two new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 315 (10%) of 3,071 cases. One of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. DHHS has also announced 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

• 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

• 1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older