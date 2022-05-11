May 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 384 positive results with 34 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, DHHS announced 384 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, May 9. Today’s results include 154 people who tested positive by PCR test and 230 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 2 new cases from Sunday, May 8 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 269. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,902 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seventy-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 59% being female and 41% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (100), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (53), Strafford (40), Grafton (38), Merrimack (25), Belknap (14), Carroll (14), Cheshire (13), Coos (8), and Sullivan (7) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (34) and Nashua (20). The county of residence is being determined for twenty new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are 21 people being treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 314,860 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 10, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 314,860 Recovered 308,466 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,492 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,902 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 21

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of April 6th 2020 Female Rockingham 80+ Week of November 29th 2021 Female Rockingham 70-79 Week of December 6th 2021 Female Strafford 70-79

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.