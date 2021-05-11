May 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 134 positive results with 22 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, May 10, 2021, DHHS announced 134 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 85 people who tested positive by PCR test and 49 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,492 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Please note, an additional 43 cases have been added to the case count, in addition to the new cases above. These cases were identified during data quality assurance activities and are from May 5, 6, and 7.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (25), Cheshire (16), Strafford (13), Grafton (10), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Belknap (6), Merrimack (6), Coos (2), Sullivan (2), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (22) and Nashua (11). The county of residence is being determined for eleven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

There are currently 77 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 96,801 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 10, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 96,801 Recovered 93,994 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,315 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,492 Current Hospitalizations 77

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.