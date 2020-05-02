May 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 164 new positive results with 26 in Manchester; 9 new deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, May 1, 2020, DHHS announced 164 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 2,310 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all are adults with 66 percent being female and 34 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (87), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Merrimack (8), Strafford (4), Belknap (3), Carroll (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (26) and Nashua (13). The county of residence is being determined for twelve new cases.

Eight new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 270 (12 percent) of 2,310 cases. Four of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the State and has been identified in all counties. The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

One female resident of Grafton County, who was 60 years of age or older

Three female residents of Hillsborough County, who were 60 years of age or older

One male resident of Hillsborough County, who was 60 years of age or older

One female resident of Merrimack County, who was 60 years of age older

One adult male resident of Rockingham County, who younger than 60 years of age

One female resident of Rockingham County, who was 60 years of age older

One male resident of Rockingham County, who was 60 years of age older

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 2,310 Recovered 980 (42%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 81 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,249 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 270 (12%) Current Hospitalizations (see 2 below) 103 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories (see 3 below) 22,039 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 9,697 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 4 below) 159 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,750

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Testing Laboratory 4/24 4/25 4/26 4/27 4/28 4/29 4/30 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 229 381 388 449 279 304 386 345 LabCorp 341 415 297 114 29 285 516 285 Quest Diagnostics 74 147 187 113 97 182 216 145 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 93 95 36 17 48 90 125 72 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 39 5 36 78 135 118 n/a** 69 Other Laboratory* 50 31 38 51 19 40 24 36 Total 826 1074 982 822 607 1019 1267 946

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.