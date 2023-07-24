Maxine Mosley is ready for Ward 6 race this fall

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Will the third time be the charm? Maxine Mosley certain hopes so.

Mosley, a 32-year resident of Ward 6, has officially filed to run for run for the Ward 6 seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) against incumbent Crissy Kantor.

Cantor and Mosley faced off earlier this year in a special election to complete the term of former Alderman Sebastian Sharonov, with Mosley also running for State Representative in 2022. In that race, Mosley initially won in a recount only to lose following an audit of the recount that gained national recognition.

Mosley feels like the experience talking to voters during those races have helped prepare her for this fall. However, she also feels like the special election to replace Sharonov was different than what can be expected in the fall given the different nature of a normally scheduled election versus a special election.

“I am looking forward to talking more people and doing what I can to be the voice of Ward 6. Not only do I feel prepared, but now I will have more time,” she said. “A special election moves very fast, I’ll get a chance to knock on more doors this time around.”

Mosley also has decades of experience as an educator but decided against opposing Ken Tassey Jr. for the Ward 6 Board of School Committee slot. She said that decision came from the feeling that she can not only help the city’s schools by being an advocate on the BMA when it comes time to approve Manchester School District budgets, but running for the BMA would also allow her to help Ward 6 tackle other non-school related issues such as homelessness, public safety and making the city more affordable for residents.

“(The BMA has) a much wider focus than what’s found on the school board,” she said.

She added that while some issues have specific Ward 6 impacts like homeless encampments near Ward 6 neighborhoods and ensuring safe walking routes for students, there are additional topics occurring city-wide or elsewhere in the city that impact Ward 6. In particular, she supports filling vacant positions within city departments, especially within the Police Department, to ensure residents get the services they deserve.

“I’m very excited about this race and very excited about the direction of the city,” she said.