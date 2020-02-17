Matt Kfoury named honorary chair of 2020 MHA Historic Preservation Awards

MANCHESTER, NH — The Manchester Historic Association has announced that Matthew Kfoury, chief operating officer of the Central Paper Division of Imperial Dade, will serve as Honorary Chair of the 2020 Historic Preservation Awards to be held May 12 at Saint Anselm College.

“Matt has been an enormous presence for the MHA for more than a decade, as was his father before him,” said John Clayton, executive director of the MHA and Millyard Museum, “so this recognition is a just reward for all that the Kfoury family has done for us.”

Among his many philanthropic interests beyond the MHA, Kfoury has served on the board of directors with the Greater Manchester Chamber, Catholic Medical Center, Neighborworks Southern NH and The Moore Center. He also serves on the State’s Judicial Selection Commission and the Advisory Council on Unemployment Compensation.

“I was truly honored to be asked to chair the Preservation Awards,” the Manchester native said. “The Millyard Museum is an important part of the amazing transformation of the Millyard, and as much as we enjoy looking back, we know it’s important that we look ahead as well.”

This will be the 28th annual edition of the Historic Preservation Awards, which recognize the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation of buildings, neighborhoods, traditions and other historic resources in our city.

For more information call 603-622-7531 or go to www.manchesterhistoric.org.