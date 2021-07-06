Master Plan updates, Zoning to discuss variances for housing projects on Hanover and West Auburn streets

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

PLANNING BOARD HIGHLIGHTS

On July 1, the Planning Board rendered decisions on the following cases. The hearing is available on-demand.

257 & 271 Mammoth Road (S2021-005) , application approved with conditions.

, application approved with conditions. 59 Sheffield Road (SP2021-014), application approved with conditions.

563 Candia Road (S2021-006), please note that additional information was requested for final approval of the Department of Public Works. This case will be continued to a Limited Public Hearing on August 5.

MASTER PLAN UPDATE

The Planning & Community Development staff continues to work with Town Planning & Urban Design Collaborative (TPUDC) to incorporate changes into the 2021 Master Plan. Modifications include the addition of an executive summary, a revised visionary map for the rail trail connections and the incorporation of other items discussed during the public hearing held on June 17. Given the amount of work to be completed, staff has requested that the next public hearing be held on August 5, as opposed to the July 15 meeting date originally discussed. Public notice will be posted for this meeting.

A Special Projects landing page has been created on the City website which hosts links to the Master Plan (old and new) and incorporates other long range city plans and programs that are in existence.

If you missed the June 17 hearing, the presentation is available on-demand.

ZONING BOARD

The Manchester Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, July 8 at 6 p.m. at City Hall in the Aldermanic Chamber. A full copy of the meeting agenda can be found here. If you would like to reference specific items in an application, more detail may be found on the City’s Building Regulations web page.

97 Sheffield Road, Industrial Zoning District, Ward 8 (ZBA2021-046)

Dennis Vergato (Agent) proposes to establish an automotive towing service with outside storage of vehicles without being completely enclosed with an 8’ solid fence, and with outdoor storage for a landscaping and irrigation installation company without being completely enclosed with an 8’ solid fence and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(I)4 Automotive Repair and Towing Service, 8.28 Outside Storage of Vehicles, and 8.11 Fence Required for Building Contractor Yard

412 Arah Street, Residential One Family-Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 1 (ZBA2021-058)

Attorney Daniel Muller (Agent) proposes to subdivide the property to create one new buildable lot, where Lot 2 will remain improved with the existing single-family home and have lot frontage and width of 70.76’ where 100’ is required, and new proposed Lot 2A will have lot frontage and width of 70.76’ where 100’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and 6.02 Minimum Lot Width at Lot 2 and 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and 6.02 Minimum Lot Width at Lot 2A of the Zoning Ordinance.

386 Brunelle Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 7 (ZBA2021-061)

John Demers proposes to construct a 6’x25’ front deck with steps having a 0’ side yard setback and a 5’ front yard setback as well as maintain 4 parking spaces that are undersized and seeks a variance from sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback and 10.07(B) Parking Layout of the Zoning Ordinance.

73 Hanover Street, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3 (ZBA2021-060)

Attorney John Cronin (Agent) proposes to create 43 dwelling units in a 5 story building with commercial uses on the first floor on a 8,166 SF lot where 22,500 SF is required and seeks a variance from section 8.04 Minimum Buildable Lot Area of the Zoning Ordinance.

7 Clement Street, Residential One Family-High Density Zoning District, Ward 10 (ZBA2021-062)

Attorney John Bisson (Agent) proposes to subdivide Tax Map 594, Lot 18 into two equal parcels each with 25’ of frontage on Ingalls St. and consolidate one parcel with Lot 17 which is improved with a single family home with frontage on Clement St. where the proposed Lot 17 only maintains lot frontage for a depth of 75’ where 100’ is required and consolidate the remaining parcel with Lot 18A creating a conforming new Lot 18 suitable for the development of a single family home and seeks a variance from section 6.02 Minimum Lot Width at Lot 17 of the Zoning Ordinance.

81 Laxson Avenue, Residential One Family-High Density Zoning District, Ward 8 (ZBA2021-064)

Karen Dean proposes to maintain a driveway width of 25’ where 24’ is allowed with a front yard parking space beside the driveway and within 4’ of the front and side lot lines, maintain a 7’x9’ enclosed porch with a 28’ rear yard setback and a 10’x17’ deck with a 29’ rear yard setback where 30’ is required and with a 4’ side yard setback where 10’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 10.08(C) Driveway Width, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (3 counts), 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback and 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback of the Zoning Ordinance.

311 Central Street, Urban Multi-family Zoning District, Ward 5 (ZBA2021-065)

Raphael Lora proposes to establish a professional office use in a space formerly occupied by a retail use with the benefit of a variance, maintain a 5’ x 10’ shed 22” from the side lot line where 10’ is required and within 4’ of a parking space, as well as maintain a 6’ high fence along the eastern property line that extends into the front yard where 4’ is allowed and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(H)2 Other Business and Professional Office, 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses and 8.27(B) Fences Walls of the Zoning Ordinance.

27 Brad Court, Residential One Family-High Density Zoning District, Ward 8 (ZBA2021-066)

Edin Karo (Agent) proposes to locate two propane tanks within the required 10’ side yard setback and seeks a variance from section 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses of the Zoning Ordinance.

451 Campbell Street, Residential One Family Zoning District, Ward 1 (ZBA2021-067)

Casandra King proposes to maintain a landing and steps in a different location than proposed by a prior variance granted in case #ZBA2020-063 where the landing and staircase are 0.85’ from a parking space where 4’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 6.03(A) Street Yard Setback and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks of the Zoning Ordinance.

Westminster Street, Map 544, Lot 108, Residential One Family-High Density Zoning District, Ward 9 (ZBA2021-068)

Timothy Peloquin, LLS proposes to develop a non-conforming lot, with lot frontage and width of 45’ where 75’ is required and lot area of 4,055 SF where 7,500 is required, where the lot was held in common ownership with abutting properties and seeks a variance from section 11.03(D)2 Conditions for Development of a Non-Conforming Lot of the Zoning Ordinance.

99 South Mammoth Road, Residential One Family – High-Density Zoning District, Ward 8 (ZBA2021-069)

Timothy Peloquin, LLS proposes to allow for the parking of up to four box trucks to support a food pantry and seeks a variance from section 10.02(F) Business Parking in a Residential District of the Zoning Ordinance.

21 West Auburn Street and 24 Depot Street, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3 (ZBA2021-070)

Cory DuBois proposes to redevelop the property with a four-story building with parking below for 260 dwelling units on a 100,709 SF lot where 131,500 SF is required in the CBD zoning district.

284 Notre Dame Avenue, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 11 (ZBA2021-071)

Thomas Burns (Agent) proposes to construct a central utility building to support an abutting hospital use, with a building height of 68’ 5” where 40’ is allowed, with three smoke stacks each 83’ tall where 50’ is allowed, without the required 10’ landscaped perimeter at the northern end of the existing parking area, and with accessory structures, including fuel tanks and generators, occupying more than 600 SF in the side yard and seeks a variance from sections 5.10 Central Utility Building, 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses, 6.05 Height in Feet and 10.07(G) Landscaping of the Zoning Ordinance.

11 Aaron Drive, Residential One Family High-Density Zoning District, Ward 6 (ZBA2021-072)

Jason and Jennifer Beall propose to locate a parking spot within 4’ of the street lot line to accommodate the construction of a new mudroom, as well as maintain a shed in the side yard 4’ from the side lot line where 10’ is required and seek a variance from sections 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks and 8.29(A) Accessory Structures and Uses of the Zoning Ordinance.

5 Barr Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 10 (ZBA2021-074)

James Auprey (Agent) proposes construct an accessible ramp on a corner lot with side yard setbacks of 2’ and 10’ where 20’ is required and with lot coverage of 83% where 75% is allowed and seeks a variance from sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback (2 counts) and 6.04 Lot Coverage of the Zoning Ordinance.

210 Lowell Street, Neighborhood Business Zoning District, Ward 4 (ZBA2021-075)

Yassine Ikhanti (Agent) proposes maintain a 24 SF sign on an awning where 12.7 SF is allowed and seeks a variance from section 9.09(D) Signs of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, New Hampshire, as per documents submitted through June 18, 2021.

