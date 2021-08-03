Master Plan, apartments, application extensions and more on this week’s Planning Board agenda

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The Manchester Planning Board will meet on Thursday, August 5 at 6 p.m. at City Hall in the Aldermanic Chamber. A full copy of the meeting agenda can be found here. If you would like to reference specific items in an application, more detail may be found on the City’s Building Regulations web page.

2021 Manchester Master Plan, discussion with an update provided by staff of changes since the hearing of June 17, 2021. In case you missed it, the hearing is available on-demand.

S2021-006, 563 Candia Road, R-1B, Residential One Family-High Density Zoning District. A subdivision application for the creation of one new buildable lot. Joseph M. Wichert, LLS for The Roman Catholic Bishop of Manchester.

SP-30-2018 (Amendment): 135 Spring Street, Amoskeag Millyard Mixed Use Zoning District. An application to amend a previously approved site plan by eliminating a 4.5’x29’ landscaped area and replacing it with an expanded sidewalk/patio area to provide additional outdoor seating. Fuss & O’Neill for MT Hotel Partners.

SP-29-2018 (Extension Request): 1211 and 1217 Elm Street, Central Business Zoning District. A request for an additional extension of site plan approval for an approximately 60,000 SF mixed-use development. Robynne Alexander (Raxx-Lemay).

SP2020-008 (Extension Request): Dunbar Street and Sundial Avenue, Redevelopment Mixed Use Zoning District. A request for a one-year extension of conditional approval granted on August 20, 2020, to construct a 160-unit, multifamily building. Brady Sullivan Properties, Inc. for Velcro USA, Inc.

SP2021-018: Sheffield Road, General Industrial/Industrial Park Zoning District. A site-plan application to develop vacant land for use as a contractor’s yard in the IND Zoning District. Civilworks New England for Frank R. Miller.

PDSP2021-002: 315 Kimball Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District. A site-plan and planned-development application to construct two multifamily buildings, each with 24 dwelling units, and 72 parking spaces on an approximately 20-acre lot that contains 17 multifamily buildings. Granite Engineering, LLC for Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Inc.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING:

