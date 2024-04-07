Mast Road Community Market seeks farmers, makers, food trucks, for new venture

GOFFSTOWN, NH – The Mast Road Community Market is seeking vendors for a new summer mart located at the Jacques Flower Shop campus. This community-focused makers market is being set up in the spirit of the old fruit and farm stand at Jacques that many members of the community frequented.

Organizers Robert Fischer, Market Manager, and Aimee and Adam Godbout, of Jacques Flower Shop, say the goal is to bring back a local market featuring the farmers and makers in the community, creating a place where neighbors come together and support the Goffstown/Pinardville community with a focus on farm fresh vegetables, locally sourced products, artisans, and live music at each market.

Vendors and/or sponsors of this community project are sought to bring local products directly to the consumer from the farm while enriching the quality of life in the community.

Food trucks are welcome.

Contact MastRdCM@gmail.com or call 603-498-0508 for more info.

To fill out a vendor application click here