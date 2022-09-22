Massabesic Street road reconstruction starts Sept. 22

MANCHESTER, NH – The Department of Public Works Contractor, Continental Paving, will begin the roadway reconstruction on Massabesic Street between Hall Street and Tarrytown Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Thursday, Sept. 22. The reconstruction is anticipated to take approximately +/- 5 weeks. Please plan accordingly, avoid the work area if possible, and seek alternate routes.

Parking on Massabesic St during scheduled work hours is prohibited, violators will be towed.

Detours will be in place during the Construction. Access to properties may be delayed during the process, residents and motorists should expect delays.

Construction Detour