Mass. woman is Sununu pick for new Director of the Office of the Child Advocate

CONCORD, NH – Governor Chris Sununu on Thursday nominated Cassandra Sanchez, of Methuen, Mass., to serve as the state’s next Director of the Office of the Child Advocate.

“Cassandra will be a strong voice for our most vulnerable children,” said Governor Chris Sununu during yesterday’s Executive Council meeting. “With experience on the front lines in Massachusetts, Cassandra will bring a valuable perspective to our child welfare system while helping us increase lines of communications with our neighboring state. Our most vulnerable children are counting on us to protect them and they will find a powerful advocate in Cassandra.”

If confirmed by the Executive Council, Sanchez would take the place of Moira O’Neill, who did not seek an additional term and is currently in holdover status. The term is for a period of four years.

A confirmation vote will likely take place at the April 6, 2022, Executive Council Meeting.

Sanchez’s resume can be found here.