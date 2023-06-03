Mass. man sentenced to 20 to 40 years in state prison on drug charges

CONCORD, NH – On June 2, 2023, Ramon Rivera Muniz, 37, of Haverhill, Mass., pleaded guilty to one felony count of drug enterprise leader and one felony count of possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute.

He was sentenced by the Hillsborough County Superior Court (Northern District) to a total of 20 to 40 years on the drug enterprise leader charge with the opportunity to suspend two years of the minimum sentence if the defendant has no major disciplinary infractions while incarcerated.

Under Section 3018 of NH’s Controlled Drug Act, a person is a drug enterprise leader if he: …conspires with one or more persons as an organizer, supervisor, financier, or manager to engage for profit in a scheme or course of conduct to unlawfully manufacture, sell, prescribe, administer, dispense, bring with or transport in this state methamphetamine, lysergic acid diethylamide, phencyclidine (PCP) or any controlled drug classified in schedule I or II, or any controlled drug analog thereof. A conviction as a drug enterprise leader shall not merge with the conviction for any offense which is the object of the conspiracy. Nothing in this section shall be construed to preclude or limit a prosecution or conviction of any person for conspiracy or any other offense defined in this chapter.

On the possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute charge, Rivera Muniz received a sentence of 5 to 10 years, all of which was suspended for 10 years, to be served consecutively to the drug enterprise leader sentence if ever imposed.

The evidence in this case established that between January of 2018 and June 27, 2019, Rivera Muniz, acting as an organizer for profit, trafficked kilogram-level quantities of fentanyl from Massachusetts to multiple individuals in New Hampshire, which these individuals distributed in Rockingham, Hillsborough, and Grafton counties.

Over the course of the investigation, investigators seized multiple kilograms of fentanyl from Mr. Rivera Muniz and his co-conspirators.

The investigation and resolution of this case was the result of collaborative efforts of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Department of Corrections and the Manchester, Bedford, Pelham, Plymouth, Hudson, Nashua, Epping, Ashland and Amherst Police Departments, as well as the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force.