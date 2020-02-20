Mason Murphy, 25: Firefighter was beloved by family, lived his dream through serving the city

MANCHESTER, NH — Mason P. Murphy, 25, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Mason was born on May 26, 1994, in Kansas to Mark J. Murphy and Kari (Sugarman) Jackson. Mason graduated from Manchester Community College with a management degree and from the NH Fire Academy in Concord, realizing his lifelong goal of becoming an EMT and firefighter. Mason served the community of Goose Creek, SC, before joining his dream department, Manchester Fire.

Mason loved the outdoors and enjoyed snowboarding, hiking, riding his motorcycles, and playing lacrosse and football. Most of all, he loved being with his family, his girlfriend Ally, his friends, and his dogs.

Mason is survived by his loving parents, Kari Jackson of Bedford, and Mark J. Murphy of Galveston, TX; his stepfather, Stephen Jackson; and his stepmother, Nadine Murphy.

Mason is also survived by his three brothers, Scott and Benjamin Jackson and Lawson Murphy.

Mason leaves behind his grandparents, Beverly Bromberg of Warwick, RI; Jack and Norma Murphy of Hankinson, ND; Lester and Rosalie Jackson of Falmouth, MA; his aunts Jill Sugarman of Pawtucket, RI and Monica Sunderland of Fargo, ND; along with numerous additional loving aunts, uncles, cousins and innumerable friends.

Mason was predeceased by his grandfather, Mitchell Sugarman and his grandparents, Rodney and Deanna Kensrud.

Services: Calling hours are Thursday, February 20, from 3 – 8 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St, Manchester. Following calling hours, all are welcome and invited to the Alpine Club, 175 Putnam Street, Manchester to celebrate Mason’s life and memory.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home*, followed by a private burial in Rhode Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mason’s name to the Manchester Animal Shelter

*Due to parking concerns Chestnut Street will be closed from Brook to Harrison. It is recommended that all wishing to attend park at either the Victory Parking Garage, 25 Vine St., or Pearl Street Parking Lot, 45 Orange Street. There will be shuttle buses running to Goodwin Funeral home from 3 to 8 p.m. during the calling hours.