Masks not optional: Manchester sets Trick-or-Treating at 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 with safety precautions

MANCHESTER, NH – It is official, the City of Manchester is announcing Trick-or-Treating 2020 is currently planned for Saturday, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., according to a press release issued Sept. 30.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, city officials are reminding residents to take precautions if they choose to participate in Halloween festivities.

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when trick-or-treating or when handing out treats

Avoid confined spaces and large gatherings or parties

Find ways to trick-or-treat while staying at least 6 feet away from others, including when handing out and accepting treats.

Clean hands frequently

Stay home if you are not feeling well, or if you have been in close contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19 or who has symptoms of COVID-19.

As a reminder, participating in Trick-or-Treating is completely optional. The City of Manchester is encouraging individuals to find safe ways to celebrate Halloween and hand out treats. Those who are at greatest risk of severe illness are encouraged to avoid high-risk activities.

For more information on safe ways to celebrate Halloween, review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the State of New Hampshire.

These outlined recommendations are subject to change, based on rates of COVID-19 in Manchester in late October.