Mask on, mask off: Map of local businesses and mask policies for customers

Monday, April 19, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Business 0

Photo/Andrei Chevalier

With New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s announcement that Friday, April 16 would mark the final day of the state’s mask mandate, we’re gathering information from businesses across the Queen City and seeing if they are requiring customers to wear masks.

The map below has pins to responses we have received from business owners, employees and customers so far and will be continually updated until such time that it is no longer needed. We’ll provide updates below the map.

If you have any additions to the map or if there is an error on the map, please submit your information here or e-mail andy@manchesterinklink.com.

An updated guidance is expected by May 7 from the governor.

For more on the state’s industry-specific COVID-19 safety guidance, click here.

