‘Masked’ robber gets away with cash from Eddy Road Shell station

MANCHESTER, NH – On July 14, 2020, at approximately 2 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the Shell Gas Station at 245 Eddy Road for a robbery. The clerk told officers that a male came into the store, pulled out a knife, and told him to be quiet and that he needed money. The clerk gave him an undetermined amount of cash and the suspect left.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a black flat brim hat, blue pants, cloth “COVID 19” mask, and blue latex gloves.

If you have any information regarding this crime you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You can also call the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.