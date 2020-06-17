Mask Up NH: Queen City Rotary giving away free reusable masks June 19 and 20

The club has set up drive-thru sites for the community to pick up a FREE reusable mask.

Locations are as follows:

St. George’s Greek Church , 650 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH

, 650 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH Blakes Restaurant , 353 South Main Street, Manchester, NH

, 353 South Main Street, Manchester, NH MPAL (Manchester Police Athletic League), 409 Beech Street, Manchester, NH

Pick-up will be safe and contactless.

Thanks to the Common Man for their support of this work. To learn more about the Mask Up NH project, please visit: www.maskupnh.com

Comprising over 60 community leaders, the Queen City Rotary Club seeks to support kids in need as well as multiple efforts around community causes.