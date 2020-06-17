Mask Up NH: Queen City Rotary giving away free reusable masks June 19 and 20

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday, June 19 Queen from 4 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 20 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., the Queen City Rotary Club will be distributing FREE reusable, protective masks at 3 locations across Manchester.

The club has set up drive-thru sites for the community to pick up a FREE reusable mask.
Locations are as follows:
  • St. George’s Greek Church, 650 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH
  • Blakes Restaurant, 353 South Main Street, Manchester, NH
  • MPAL (Manchester Police Athletic League), 409 Beech Street, Manchester, NH
Pick-up will be safe and contactless.
Thanks to the Common Man for their support of this work.  To learn more about the Mask Up NH project, please visit: www.maskupnh.com
Comprising over 60 community leaders, the Queen City Rotary Club seeks to support kids in need as well as multiple efforts around community causes.
To learn more, please visit www.queencityrotary.org.
