Maryland governor headlining fundraising event for Girard

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be headlining a fundraiser for Manchester State Senate Candidate Rich Girard.

Girard seeks to unseat Democratic incumbent Lou D’Allesandro in the redistricted State Senate District 20, which now consists of Wards 2, 3, 4, 10, 11 and 12 in Manchester.

Hogan was first elected as governor in 2014 and became the first Republican in Maryland to be re-elected as governor since 1954.

“Governor Hogan was elected and reelected in one of the most heavily Democratic states in our country. I honestly don’t know much about him but am very interested to learn how he convinced a very blue electorate and legislature to adopt a Republican agenda. As NH Republicans battle to remain in the majority and continue to move our state in a positive direction, I’m eager to hear what Governor Hogan has to say,” said Girard. “He rescued a very blue state and that story, non doubt, has lessons that will help prevent us from the pitfalls of becoming one. I am grateful that he’s agreed to do this event in support of my campaign.”

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:15 a.m. at Murphy’s Diner at 516 Elm St., with State Senate District 16 Candidate and Murphy’s Diner owner Keith Murphy also expected to speak.

Hogan will also be speaking at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics “Politics and Eggs” event on Thursday.