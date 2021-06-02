Martin Goes 2-for-3 but Rumble Ponies Take Series Opener

Manchester, NH – Top prospect Austin Martin went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) were bested by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NY Mets) by a score of 6-4 on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
Binghamton (5-19) put together three singles and a walk to score three times in the top of the second inning, and never trailed the rest of the way. Manny Rodriguez knocked in two with a single, and another run scored on a wild pitch.
New Hampshire (9-15) picked up a run in the bottom of the second inning to make it 3-1, executing a double steal. LJ Talley took off from first base, and Gabriel Moreno raced home from third as the throw went to second.
The Rumble Ponies loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the third inning, scoring a run on a double play groundout to take a 4-1 lead.
Moreno reached on a hit-by-pitch and scored another run for the Fisher Cats on a single by Samad Taylor and a throwing error by the Rumble Ponies.
After Binghamton added another run in the top of the fifth inning, the Fisher Cats closed to within 5-3 by putting together a pair of doubles by Kevin Vicuna and Martin.
The Rumble Ponies extended the lead back to 6-3 with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. New Hampshire rallied with a two-out RBI double from Talley in the ninth, but Cole Gordon (S, 1) recorded a strikeout to end the game.
Kyle Johnston (L, 0-1) saw his 15.1 inning scoreless streak come to an end, while Binghamton’s Tony Dibrell (W, 1-0) picked up his first Double-A win in 11 tries.
