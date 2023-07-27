Marte signs up for Ward 9 Aldermanic race

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On the final day of the filing period, a newcomer decided to give Ward 9 voters a second option for alderman on their ballots this fall.

With just hours left before the close of filing Jose Marte put in his name as a candidate for the Ward 9 Board of Mayor and Aldermen seat, challenging incumbent Jim Burkush.

A first time candidate, he was inspired by former Ward 9 Aldermanic and Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan, Marte felt the need to step up and serve his neighbors.

In discussions with Ward 9 voters, Marte says the biggest issues in the city are parental rights, taxes and homelessness.

“I think we need to come up with better plans to deal with the ongoing opioid epidemic facing homeless people while also helping to provide fair housing and other programs to get them off the streets,” he said. “One thing I’ve also seen while helping addicts is that they often slip back into their habits when they get bored. We need to help them stay busy so their minds don’t slip back to easy solutions like drugs.”

As there are only two candidates vying for the seat, there will be no primary in September, with both Burkush and Marte advancing to the General Election in November.