Market Basket employees stop and detain alleged wallet thief until police arrive

MANCHESTER, NH – If you’re keeping score this week that’s one for Market Basket employees, zero for the bad guys.

According to police on January 31, 2024, officers were dispatched to Market Basket, 460 Elm St., for a reported robbery.

The caller told dispatch that employees were actively fighting with a man who had taken a woman’s wallet. When police arrived, they located a man in one of the aisles held down by several employees.

Police learned that the man, identified as Robert Desmond, 42, of Manchester (no set address) had walked by a woman’s shopping cart, reached into her purse, and allegedly took her wallet.

The victim and another shopper tried to block Desmond from escaping, but he got away. He was quickly stopped by store employees who held him down until police arrived. During the struggle, Desmond bit one of the employees in the hand, causing minor injuries.

Desmond was arrested and charged with robbery, simple assault, and possession of a controlled drug.