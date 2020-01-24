Mark your schussing calendar for Jan. 26 and the 4th Annual Bob Gilman Fun Run

MANCHESTER, NH — The 4th Annual Bob Gilman Fun Run is approaching! This ski/snowboard race is for all ages and abilities and will be held at Manchester’s McIntyre Ski Area on Jan. 26, 2020, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at noon with an awards ceremony at 1 p.m.
Each run will be timed and awards will be given in over a dozen age categories and for each gender for first, second and third places. Last year we had over 100 participants and hope to have even more this year!
McIntyre will be open to the public and the race will be FREE to participate in with the purchase of a lift ticket. If you register online, prior to the race, you will get your ticket for just $20 and ALL proceeds will benefit the cause, care of McIntyre Ski Area.
The tubing park, learn-to-ski area as well as ski and snowboard rentals and the lodge will all be open as well.
Registration can be done at www.bobgilmanfunrun.com
There will be an outdoor tiki bar and raffles will be held in conjunction with this event. Monies raised from raffles will be donated to local charities that help cancer patients with taxi rides to treatments or prescriptions they may have a hard time affording.
In the late 1980s the ski programs for all Manchester High Schools were in jeopardy of being cut from the city budget. At this time Bob Gilman not only offered to fund all of the City’s high school ski racing teams, but also to coach them. From the teams reinstatement until his untimely death after a battle with cancer in 1995 at the age of 47, Bob remained as the champion of the ski program. He always had a love for skiing and also a great pride in McIntyre Ski Area. This race will be held in celebration of him and his efforts and will continue for years to follow.