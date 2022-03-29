Mark your calendar: Upcoming Manchester Urban Ponds Restoration Program Spring 2022 clean-ups

MANCHESTER, NH – Since 2000, the Manchester Urban Ponds Restoration Program has organized 122 cleanup events. Over the past 22 years, 1,111 volunteers have spent approximately 33,663 hours collecting 2,501 bags of trash! This does not include items illegally “dumped” such as shopping carts (102), tires (444), car batteries, other car parts, construction debris, and other items.

Join the clean-up effort:

Saturday April 23, 2022: 9-11 a.m.

Black Brook / Blodget Park (Front Street and Dunbarton Road in Ward 12). Meet in parking lot.

Stevens Pond / Stevens Pond Park (Bridge Street Extension in Ward 4). Meet at kiosk at boat ramp.

Nutts Pond / Precourt Park (Driving Park Road in Ward 9) Meet at kiosk.

Cleanups will be held rain or shine. Please dress appropriately for weather and wear rubber knee boots if possible. Latex gloves and plastic trash bags will be provided. Find the "Most Interesting or Unusual Piece of Trash" and win an award! Just bring yourself, a friend, and a sense of community spirit! We hope you will join us for our 23rd consecutive season!

