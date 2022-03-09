March 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 96 positive results with 13 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, DHHS announced 96 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, March 8. Today’s results include 58 people who tested positive by PCR test and 38 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 30 new cases from Monday, March 7 (22 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 96. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,007 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57% being female and 43% being male. The new cases reside in Grafton (19), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (16), Strafford (15), Rockingham (14), Cheshire (13), Merrimack (13), Carroll (3), Sullivan (3), and Belknap (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (13) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for nine new cases.

There are currently 47 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 299,873 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 9, 2022, 9 a.m.)