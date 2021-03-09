March 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 219 positive results with18 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, DHHS announced 219 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.3%. Today’s results include 95 people who tested positive by PCR test and 124 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,997 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 38 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (63), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (41), Cheshire (16), Merrimack (15), Belknap (9), Coos (7), Strafford (7), Carroll (6), Grafton (6), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (18) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for 21 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 73 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 77,252 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 9, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 77,252 Recovered 74,070 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,185 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,997 Current Hospitalizations 73 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 635,062 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,968 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 69,062 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 128

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/02 3/03 3/04 3/05 3/06 3/07 3/08 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 0 739 610 549 326 0 62 327 LabCorp 650 602 534 653 544 260 436 526 Quest Diagnostics 83 366 823 561 565 298 338 433 Mako Medical 375 630 42 51 98 85 1 183 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 393 368 421 669 390 222 328 399 NorDX Laboratory 731 285 443 313 98 110 44 289 Broad Institute 37 699 3,196 4,779 4,514 450 1,083 2,108 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 518 660 394 455 331 216 346 417 Other Laboratory* 243 443 528 417 268 159 158 317 University of New Hampshire** 3,717 4,237 4,374 3,396 2,385 31 3,935 3,154 Total 6,747 9,029 11,365 11,843 9,519 1,831 6,731 8,152 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/02 3/03 3/04 3/05 3/06 3/07 3/08 Daily Average LabCorp 16 18 17 8 10 7 1 11 Quest Diagnostics 1 7 25 12 19 1 4 10 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 2 8 6 3 1 6 4 NorDX Laboratory 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 Other Laboratory* 3 4 9 3 1 0 1 3 Total 27 33 60 29 33 10 12 29

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.