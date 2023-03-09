March 9-12 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, MARCH 9th

Rebecca Turmel / Currier Gallery (Manchester) / 5pm

Ked Budka / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

David Corson / Stones Social (Nashua) / 6pm

603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Carlie Chronopoulos / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 10th

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Josh Foster / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Benjamin Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Dani Sven / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Dusty Gray & Sam Hammerman / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm & 9:30pm

Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Swipe Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Peter Ward / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Prophets of Doom / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 11th

Scott Solsky / Downtown Winters Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Brooks Hubbard / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Dave Clark / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

The Deviant Music / Town Cabin Deli & Pub (Candia) / 6pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Horizon / The Bar (Hudson) / 8pm

Matt Charette & The Truer Sound / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Amorphous Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Whiskey Horse / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 12th

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Nate Comp / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Molly & James / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9th

LIVE BULLET – BOB SEGER TRIBUTE CONCERT / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The only Bob Seger show better than Live Bullet … is Bob Seger! From hits like “Main Street” and gems like “Heavy Music” to the heart ripping “Turn the Page”, you will hear spot-on renditions of your favorite Bob Seger songs! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS – DOCUMENTARY / Red River Theatres (Concord) – DIRECT/x

Red River offers audiences the chance to watch the short films nominated for Academy Awards again this year. All categories will be shown: Animated, Live Action and Documentary. Audience guidelines regarding program content and show times can be found at www.redrivertheatres.org Also check out their other “Oscar Nominated Shorts” showings throughout the weekend – PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED (Thursday only).

FRIDAY, MARCH 10th

TERRANCE SIMIEN AND THE ZYDECO EXPERIENCE / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Grammy-winner Terrance Simien takes his audiences on a multicultural tour of the world inspired the many countries he’s visited on tour which have informed his musical language. He creates a hypnotic blend of New Orleans funk-reggae-flavored-world-blues-American zydeco roots music that beckons you to your feet and into the groove. Leading his Zydeco Experience band, Simien has become one of the most respected and accomplished artists in American roots music today. He and his band mates have performed over 7000 concerts, toured millions of miles to over 45 countries during their eventful career. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

THE BELL BOTTOM BLUES: ERIC CLAPTON TRIBUTE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

A The Bell Bottom Blues concert provides audiences with a true Eric Clapton Experience! Through its evolution, the band has been carefully constructed to create the essence of the Clapton sound, from his guitar arrangements to his distinctive vocal sound. Close your eyes during the show and you’ll swear that you are actually at a Clapton concert! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

CHRISTINE HURLEY & FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Christine Hurley loves what she does…making people laugh! Married to Jimmy Hurley and having five kids, Christine is never at a loss for comedic material. Like any great comedian, Christine has an innate ability to see humor in “everyday” situations. For years, she entertained family, friends and neighbors in their kitchens, at barbeques and the grocery store aisles. The only difference now is she uses a microphone and a stage. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588.

VANITIES / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through March 19th – DIRECT/x

A comedy-drama by Jack Heifner / Produced by Creative Ambitions Performance Studio. “Vanities” centers on the lives and friendship of three Texas cheerleaders – beginning in 1963 when the ladies were in high school, continuing through their college years as sorority sisters in 1968, and finally catching up with them again in 1974 when they realize that their interests and livelihoods have changed in many ways. “Vanities” is a story that hits home with many friends who were inseparable in their younger years only to see life’s circumstances make them incompatible. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through March 19th – DIRECT/x

A Palace Theatre Production. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Taking the advice of friend Professor Bhaer, aspiring writer Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. This powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache, and hope – the sounds of a young America finding its voice. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MARCH 11th

AARON’S ALBUM RELEASE PARTY / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 11am – DIRECT/x

Mr. Aaron is back and this time he is releasing his new album! Come celebrate, dance, and sing along to all the songs your kiddos love! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

AN EVENING WITH SINGER/SONGWRITER VANCE GILBERT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

“If Joni Mitchell and Richie Havens had a love child, with Rodney Dangerfield as the midwife, the results might have been something close to the great Vance Gilbert.” As the above quote from Richmond magazine suggests, Vance Gilbert defies stereotypes. It’s little wonder then that he also exceeds expectations. In this case, those two qualities go hand in hand. “I’m black, I sing, I play an acoustic guitar, and I don’t play the blues,” Gilbert insists. That may be a broad statement, but it rings with truth. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SKIN DEEP / Old Town Hall (Bedford) / 8pm – DIRECT/x (Also Friday at 8pm & Sunday at 2pm)

A comedy by Jon Lonoff / Presented by Bedford Off Broadway. A large, lovable, lonely-heart, named Maureen Mulligan, gives romance one last shot on a blind-date with sweet awkward Joseph Spinelli; she’s learned to pepper her speech with jokes to hide insecurities about her weight and appearance, while he’s almost dangerously forthright, saying everything that comes to his mind. They both know they’re perfect for each other, and in time they come to admit it. They were set up on the date by Maureen’s sister Sheila and her husband Squire, who are having problems of their own: Sheila undergoes a non-stop series of cosmetic surgeries to hang onto the attractive and much-desired Squire, who may or may not have long ago held designs on Maureen, who introduced him to Sheila. With Maureen particularly vulnerable to both hurting and being hurt, the time is ripe for all these unspoken issues to bubble to the surface. www.bedfordoffbroadway.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 12th

HOWIE DAY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Howie Day’s emotionally resonant lyrics and inventive melodies have earned him both critical praise and a legion of devoted fans. He is known for his energetic, heartfelt shows, where he connects with audiences through the strength of his songwriting and his quirky sense of humor. Day’s warm tenor voice “soars into fluttering, high registers, but also grates with real, pleading grit,” as one critic put it. After sales of over a million records and two Top 10 hits, Day is back on the road in support of his new studio album, Lanterns. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM / Amato Center (Milford) / 2pm – DIRECT/x (Also Friday at 7:30pm & Saturday at 2pm & 7:30pm)

By William Shakespeare / Presented by the Milford Area Players. A story of magic, love and dreams, William Shakespeare’s most fanciful and well-known comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream follows the misadventures of four young lovers, a group of aspiring actors and a team of mischievous fairies as they all enter the woods outside Athens on a summer night. The ensuing hilarity and chaos create an evening filled with laughter. Under the direction of Pamela Thornhill of Nashua, this production features a cast of over 20 local actors. www.milfordareaplayers.org

