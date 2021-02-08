March 8 Women’s History Month presentation – Jennie Powers: The Woman Who Dares

Jennie Powers: The Woman Who Dares

Monday, March 8, 2021, at 6 p.m.

Description

The Manchester City Library will celebrate Women’s History month with a virtual program about one prominent New Hampshire woman who took a stand against animal cruelty, family violence, and widespread poverty in New Hampshire’s Monadnock region and beyond.

Jenna Carroll, Director of Education at the Historical Society of Cheshire County, joins us on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 6:00 PM via Zoom to shine a light on Jennie Powers, “The Woman Who Dares”. This one-hour, illustrated presentation introduces us to Jennie’s life story, the work of humane societies at the turn of the century, and the politics of the Progressive Era (1890s-1920s) from a local perspective. A Q&A session will follow.

This program is sponsored by the New Hampshire Humanities.

For questions, call Caitlin Dionne at 603-624-6550 x3320 or email cdionne@manchesternh.gov

Signup for this program is not required, but if you’d like a reminder email, you can sign up through our library calendar! You’ll also receive an email with the Zoom meeting link!

Sign up here https://www.libraryinsight.com/eventdetails.asp?jx=i1&lmx=%CF%60c%27%AB%AEr&v=3