March 8 Science on Tap: Location, Location, Location

MANCHESTER, NH –The SEE Science Center’s adult science discussion series, Science on Tap is continuing its 9th season on March 8 with a discussion about location data. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial St., on the second Tuesday of each month through June.

Doors open at 5 p.m., the discussion begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but advanced sign-up is highly recommended. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event. The 2021-2022 season is sponsored by Cambridge Trust.

On March 8 the discussion will focus on how new technology and more accurate location data is leading to new applications and discoveries. Location data has been part of our lives for decades now. Discuss how advanced technologies and information processing are advancing the field. Discover what local companies and researchers see for the future of location data.

Panelists will include:

Ken Bazydola, Product Manager SpotOn GPS Fence

Marc Nutter Conservation Program Director, NH Audubon

Anyone interested in signing up can find the link on the SEE Science Center’s website here: https://see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap-location-location-location/ Science on Tap is a program of the SEE Science Center. The SEE Science Center is a hands-on science discovery center located at 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101. For more information including hours and admission prices please visit www.see-sciencecenter.org or call 603-669-0400. Follow SEE and Science on Tap on Facebook.