March 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 66 positive results with 15 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, DHHS announced 66 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, March 7. Today’s results include 44 people who tested positive by PCR test and 22 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 7 new cases from Friday, March 4 (6 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 153. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 984 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twelve individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (12), Grafton (6), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Merrimack (5), Belknap (4), Cheshire (4), Strafford (4), Carroll (2), Sullivan (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (15) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for ten new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 52 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 299,749 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 8, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 299,749 Recovered 296,357 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,408 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 984 Current Hospitalizations 52

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Nov 29th, 2021 Female Hillsborough 40-49 Week of Jan 3rd, 2022 Male Hillsborough 80+ Week of Jan 24th, 2022 Male Merrimack 70-79

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.