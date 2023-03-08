March 8-12 is Ralph Baer Week: It’s all fun and games (and art and books and celebration!)

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us March 8th – March 12th for Ralph Baer Week, a celebration of the man who revolutionized the world of video gaming. Manchester is proud to honor the life and legacy of Ralph H. Baer, “The Father of Video Games.”

Bookery Manchester will host a day-long Pong tournament in honor of Baer’s 8-bit masterpiece. Meanwhile, the Cat Alley Cafe inside the Bookery will have fun bakery items on offer. There will also be limited edition t-shirts & stickers. Kids are welcome to join us at 4 p.m. for storytime featuring two books, Blips on a Screen and The Boy Who Thought Outside of the Box followed by 8-bit craft activity.

The SEE Science Center will have a 2:30 p.m. storytime featuring books about Baer’s life and impact and features a display showcasing his contributions to the industry.

The Mosaic Art Collective , in partnership with the Ralph Baer Project Group, will host a month-long art show titled “Level Up” in honor of the inventor’s life and achievements. The gallery’s second Saturday open event on March 11th will feature a 1970s art installation and a high-score Atari competition.

Arms Park/Manchester Millyard is the home of the bronze statue of Ralph Baer and pays homage to the father of video games, head of and grab to grab a selfie and use the hashtag #BeLikeRalph.

More about Ralph Baer:

Ralph H. Baer was a German-American inventor who made a significant impact on the technology industry. Born in Germany in 1922, he immigrated to the United States in 1938 and served in World War II before pursuing a career in electrical engineering. While working at Sanders Associates in Nashua, NH, he had the idea to create a video game that could be played at home. In 1968, he presented the first home video game console, the “Brown Box,” which was later commercialized and sold as the Magnavox Odyssey, launching the modern video game industry.

Baer received numerous patents for his work and went on to work on numerous other video game projects throughout his career. He was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2010 and received numerous accolades for his contributions to the industry. Baer lived in Manchester, NH for many years and his impact on the city and the technology industry is still felt today.

Consider supporting the Ralph H. and Dena W. Baer Scholarship Fund set up through The Charitable Foundation which honors the Baer legacy and helps provide opportunities to the next generation of innovative thinkers.

Join us in celebrating Ralph Baer Day on March 8th and discover the impact of this legendary inventor.

Visit BeLikeRalph.com for more information.