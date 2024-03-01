March 7: Public meeting to talk about safety/design updates at Sheffield Road-South Willow intersection

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will hold a Public Informational Meeting to discuss the conceptual design alternatives for the intersection of Route 28 (South Willow Street) and Sheffield Roadto improve safety and traffic operations.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Henry Mclaughlin Jr. Middle School Library, 201 Jack Lovering Drive, Manchester, NH starting at 6 p.m. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting.

The purpose of this meeting is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the “Proposed Action” plan. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts regarding potential improvements to ensure that the project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and protect and enhance the environment.

This project may have an effect on cultural or historic resources that are potentially eligible for or listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Individuals or organizations with a demonstrated interest in the potential impacts to historic resources have an opportunity to become Consulting Parties under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Additional information will be made available at the public workshop.

