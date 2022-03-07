March 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 42 positive results with 27 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, March 7, 2022, DHHS announced 42 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, March 6. Today’s results include 31 people who tested positive by PCR test and 11 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 146 cases from Friday, March 4 (105 by PCR and 41 by antigen test); and 158 cases from Saturday, March 5 (135 by PCR and 23 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,045 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (66), Strafford (49), Grafton (39), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (36), Sullivan (25), Merrimack (24), Cheshire (18), Carroll (16), Belknap (10), and Coos (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (27) and Nashua (21). The county of residence is being determined for ten new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 56 people hospitalized in New Hampshire with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 299,651 cases of diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated March 7, 2022, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 299,651 Recovered 296,203 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,403 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,045 Current Hospitalizations 56

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.