March 7 NH COVID-19 update: 196 positive results with 19 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, March 7, 2021, DHHS announced 196 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.0%. Today’s results include 139 people who tested positive by PCR test and 57 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,062 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 24 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 46% being female and 54% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (33), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (26), Grafton (21), Merrimack (21), Cheshire (17), Strafford (15), Belknap (8), Coos (6), Carroll (4), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (19) and Nashua (14). The county of residence is being determined for nine new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 88 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 76,861 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 7, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 76,861 Recovered 73,615 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,184 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,062 Current Hospitalizations 88 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 633,646 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,918 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 39

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/28 3/01 3/02 3/03 3/04 3/05 3/06 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 0 87 0 739 610 549 325 330 LabCorp 347 302 650 602 534 652 225 473 Quest Diagnostics 338 256 83 366 820 556 531 421 Mako Medical 31 17 375 630 42 51 98 178 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 101 249 393 368 421 669 27 318 NorDX Laboratory 150 89 731 285 443 313 98 301 Broad Institute 1,404 1,865 37 699 3,196 4,780 4,505 2,355 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 236 374 517 660 394 455 279 416 Other Laboratory* 209 244 242 432 505 347 186 309 University of New Hampshire** 12 3,897 3,717 4,237 4,374 3,395 2,384 3,145 Total 2,828 7,380 6,745 9,018 11,339 11,767 8,658 8,248 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/28 3/01 3/02 3/03 3/04 3/05 3/06 Daily Average LabCorp 4 0 16 18 17 8 0 9 Quest Diagnostics 8 7 1 7 24 12 19 11 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 7 5 2 8 6 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 2 2 1 0 0 1 Other Laboratory* 0 3 3 4 9 3 0 3 Total 12 17 27 33 59 29 19 28

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.