March 7-10 Weekly Entertainment Report: Find lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MARCH 7th

Chris Lester / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Eddie Sands / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Dwayne Haggins Duo / New England College (Henniker) / 8pm

Resistor, Choke Out, Heavyweight, TFR / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 8th

Andrea Paquin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jessica Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Mike Barger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chad Lamarsh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Redemption Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Rob Randlett Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Sirsy / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Whiskey Horse / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 9th

Justin Cohn / Farmer’s Market (Contoocook) / 9am-12pm

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Benjamin Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Jonny Friday / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Sam Hammerman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

River Sang Wild / Pat’s Peak (Henniker) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Chad Verbeck / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Scott King / San Franciso Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Heartbeat City / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Birds In Theory, Promise Game / Shaskeen Irish Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Outside Help / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 10th

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

The Pop Farmers / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 12-5pm – Pre-St. Patrick’s Day Party

Matt Fuller / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7th

CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Get swept away in the enchanting harmonies of the Celtic Angels as they present an impassioned homage to their beloved Emerald Isle. This gloriously evocative journey will captivate audiences and have them clapping their hands, wiping their tears and stamping their feet. Headed by the powerhouse creative team direct from Ireland and featuring award winning Irish and World Champion Singers, Dancers and Musicians. Celtic Angels Ireland is a theatrical feast for all ages. www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

MAX ROACH CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Join us as we celebrate the centennial year of one of the 20th century’s most influential musicians: drummer, bandleader, composer and social activist, Max Roach. Roach began his career in the 1940s, playing alongside other luminaries like Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, Bud Powell, Miles Davis and Charles Mingus. In 1954 he formed the Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet which helped define the Hard Bop sound. His recordings in the 1960s were landmarks of the civil rights era. Max Roach left an everlasting impression on music, culture and our community. The Concord Community Music School Jazz Faculty will be joined by distinguished alumni to form the CCMS Jazz All-Stars as they celebrate the great Max Roach.. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FRIDAY, MARCH 8th

HOWIE DAY 20th ANNIVERSARY TOUR / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Howie Day’s emotionally resonant lyrics and inventive melodies have earned him both critical praise and a legion of devoted fans. He is known for his energetic, heartfelt shows, where he connects with audiences through the strength of his songwriting and his quirky sense of humor. After sales of over a million records and two Top 10 hits, Day is back on the road in support of his new studio album, Lanterns. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

BLAME IT ON BECKETT / Old Town Hall (Bedford) / through March 17th – DIRECT/x

Bedford Off Broadway will be presents “Blame it on Beckett” written by John Morogiello. Heidi Bishop is a wide-eyed dramaturgy intern eager to better American drama. She encounters instead an endless stream of bad scripts by desperate playwrights and an office filled with cynicism and turf battles. Content warning: not intended for children. www.bedfordoffbroadway.com

THE PROM / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through March 24th – DIRECT/x

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage, so when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MARCH 9th

PANORAMA – TRIBUTE TO THE CARS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Panorama is five talented musicians from the Boston metro area dedicated to reliving the Magic of The CARS LIVE!, – skillfully recreating the arrangements with passion and accuracy, and performing with a multi-media show that transports the audience back to the time when spinning LP’s ruled the airwaves and new wave rock music shook the concert halls with excitement. Strap in and get ready to Shake it up! Let us Drive you Home. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, MARCH 10th

TRIBUTE TO HANK WILLIAMS SR. / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2:00pm – DIRECT/x

One of the best Hank WillIams Tributes in the North East – Good Lookin Hank… Mike Quaglia first heard Hank Willams Sr back in college, and immediately became entranced with his songwriting and vocal style. The nasally tenor seemed to register well with his own singing voice, so he began to absorb all the Hank music he could. Hank Williams Sr. didn’t have a long career, but it was a prolific one, and there was plenty of material to listen to. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MOLLY HATCHET / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Molly Hatchet firmly cemented their place in music history in the late seventies. A perfect mixture of English invasion rock, blues, country, and gospel remains the unique sound of Molly Hatchet. They were the hardest hitting of the Southern rock bands at the time when, in 1978, Epic Records released Molly Hatchet’s self-titled debut album. It reached multi-platinum status, and the band established their reputation of working hard, playing tough and living fast through intense touring. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

UPCOMING EVENTS

ANASTASIA: YOUTH EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / March 22-24 – DIRECT/x

This dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. Anastasia: The Musical is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be. Presented by the Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!