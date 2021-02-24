March 6: NH Magazine’s virtual summer camp and program expo

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s time to find out what’s happening for happy campers in 2021. New Hampshire Magazine’s (virtual) Summer Camp & Program Expo is the place to be on March 6, 2021, from 9-11 a.m.

Meet camp directors face-to-face during this free and interactive event.

The event will kick off with a discussion around summer camp safety, and why it is important to get our children back to camp.

Following the panel discussion, parents and their campers will meet with camp directors via Table Talks – where they can ask camp directors specific questions about their unique camping environment and programs.

All attendees will receive a download of this year’s digital Guide to Summer Camp 2021 — packed with information, tips and summer camp listings.