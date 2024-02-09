March 5 in Hampton: Public info meeting set for feedback on proposed Ocean Boulevard improvements

HAMPTON, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will host a Public Information Meeting to discuss potential corridor and intersection improvement options to Ocean Boulevard (Route 1A) in Hampton.

The purpose of this event is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the potential improvement options to the 3.3-mile Ocean Boulevard corridor between the Hampton Beach State Park Driveway and High Street (Route 27). NHDOT also aims to solicit public input at the event to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and protect and enhance the environment.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at The Seashell Complex Banquet Room at 180 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton. Members of the community are encouraged to attend and participate.

The Meeting will begin with an open house session at 5:30 PM. Plans and other informational materials will be on display and the Project Team will be available to discuss design features with members of the public. The Project Team will give a presentation at 6:00 PM to provide an overview of the project and proposed improvements. After the presentation, there will be an open group question-and-answer session.

NHDOT programs and services are administered by the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination. Should you need this information in alternate formats please contact the NHDOT Public Information Office at info@dot.nh.gov, or by phone at (603) 271-6495, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483, TDD access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.