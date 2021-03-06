March 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 320 positive results with 31 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, March 5, 2021, DHHS announced 320 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.1%. Today’s results include 219 people who tested positive by PCR test and 101 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,240 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

  • 3/4: 320 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (87), Strafford (47), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (37), Cheshire (27), Merrimack (20), Carroll (16), Belknap (12), Coos (8), Grafton (8), and Sullivan (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for fifteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 90 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 76,422 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

 Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 76,422
Recovered 73,004 (96%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,178 (2%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,240
Current Hospitalizations 90
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 631,445
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,863
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,920
       Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 271

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Allocation Summary through Thursday, March 4, 2021 – First Doses Only

Phase Doses allocated

to date

 Estimated persons  in group % of needed amount allocated
Phase 1a 112,915 112,915 100%
Phase 1b 155,105 325,000 48%
State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs 1,100 1,100 100%
Total 269,120 439,015 61%

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses

Available for Site to Order1

 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses
Hospitals 94,785 85,595 86,126 49,678 36,448
Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 46,707 25,721 20,986
State-managed fixed sites 189,840 179,235 171,054 128,893 42,161
Regional public health network mobile sites 56,515 24,380 22,613 16,852 5,761
Retail Pharmacy** 29,060 29,060 13,838 13,828 10
Supersites 11,600 0 0 0 0
Other 9,960 5,700 4,467 3,981 486
Total 445,755 375,645 344,805 238,953 105,852

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses
Hospitals
Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 745 811 409 402
Androscoggin Valley Hospital 3,720 2,469 1,788 681
Catholic Medical Center 4,070 4,307 2,200 2,107
Cheshire Medical Center 2,725 2,635 1,322 1,313
Concord Hospital 4,975 5,230 2,682 2,548
Cottage Hospital 385 412 213 199
Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,841 2,958 2,883
Encompass Health 255 274 147 127
Exeter Hospital 3,630 4,071 2,060 2,011
Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,425 730 695
Hampstead Hospital 2,305 1,792 1,331 461
Huggins Hospital 4,430 3,248 2,423 825
Littleton Regional Hospital 3,360 4,010 3,052 958
Lakes Region General Hospital 5,565 5,368 3,934 1,434
Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 14,895 16,563 8,641 7,922
Memorial Hospital 3,685 3,975 2,900 1,075
Monadnock Community Hospital 1,065 1,025 521 504
New London Hospital 685 711 363 348
New Hampshire Hospital 900 936 506 430
Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,290 1,308 664 644
Parkland Medical Center 1,130 1,155 582 573
Portsmouth Regional Hospital 2,875 3,110 1,594 1,516
Southern NH Medical Center 3,160 3,279 1,693 1,586
Speare Memorial Hospital 565 693 364 329
St. Joseph Hospital 2,410 2,536 1,298 1,238
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 1,505 1,111 873 238
Valley Regional Hospital 505 520 268 252
Weeks Medical Center 2,660 1,845 1,385 460
Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,180 5,466 2,777 2,689
State-managed fixed sites
State of NH- Capital Area 21,080 24,209 16,897 7,312
State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,509 1,175 334
State of NH- Central NH 6,230 6,200 5,024 1,176
State of NH- Greater Monadnock 12,550 15,206 12,486 2,720
State of NH- Greater Nashua 23,895 22,021 16,585 5,436
State of NH- Greater Sullivan 7,310 6,630 5,068 1,562
State of NH- Manchester 26,340 20,452 15,194 5,258
State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 746 594 152
State of NH- Seacoast 21,470 20,020 14,580 5,440
State of NH- South Central 23,140 22,082 16,320 5,762
State of NH- Strafford County 18,915 18,950 14,748 4,202
State of NH- Upper Valley 5,445 5,917 4,604 1,313
State of NH- Winnipesaukee 8,820 7,112 5,618 1,494
Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs)
Capital Area RPHN 2,480 2,391 1,537 854
Carroll County RPHN 1,145 1,423 960 463
Central NH RPHN 3,670 3,469 2,170 1,299
Greater Manchester RPHN 2,025 687 565 122
Greater Nashua RPHN 2,700 1,980 1,646 334
Greater Sullivan County RPHN 430 417 386 31
North Country RPHN 2,460 2,376 1,789 587
Seacoast RPHN 1,620 1,849 1,452 397
South Central RPHN 860 810 684 126
Strafford County RPHN 3,040 3,515 2,878 637
Upper Valley RPHN 2,210 1,343 1,047 296
Winnipesaukee RPHN 1,740 1,830 1,321 509
Supersites
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6, 7, 8 0 0 0 0

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through March 4th, 2021.

 

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

 

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 2/26 2/27 2/28 3/01 3/02 3/03 3/04 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 261 335 0 87 0 739 610 290
LabCorp 496 441 347 302 650 602 533 482
Quest Diagnostics 589 481 338 256 83 366 772 412
Mako Medical 98 118 31 17 375 630 42 187
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 458 372 101 249 393 368 421 337
NorDX Laboratory 276 138 150 89 731 285 442 302
Broad Institute 5,358 4,065 1,404 1,865 37 699 3,136 2,366
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 426 291 236 374 453 660 340 397
Other Laboratory* 355 272 210 244 227 389 360 294
University of New Hampshire** 3,706 2,291 12 3,897 3,717 4,237 4,373 3,176
Total 12,023 8,804 2,829 7,380 6,666 8,975 11,029 8,244
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 2/26 2/27 2/28 3/01 3/02 3/03 3/04 Daily Average
LabCorp 10 16 4 0 16 18 17 12
Quest Diagnostics 20 19 8 7 1 7 24 12
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 2 0 7 5 2 8 4
NorDX Laboratory 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 1
Other Laboratory* 11 6 0 3 3 4 4 4
Total 43 43 12 17 27 33 54 33

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.