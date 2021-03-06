March 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 320 positive results with 31 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, March 5, 2021, DHHS announced 320 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.1%. Today’s results include 219 people who tested positive by PCR test and 101 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,240 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (87), Strafford (47), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (37), Cheshire (27), Merrimack (20), Carroll (16), Belknap (12), Coos (8), Grafton (8), and Sullivan (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for fifteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 90 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 76,422 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 76,422 Recovered 73,004 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,178 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,240 Current Hospitalizations 90 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 631,445 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,863 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,920 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 271

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Allocation Summary through Thursday, March 4, 2021 – First Doses Only

Phase Doses allocated to date Estimated persons in group % of needed amount allocated Phase 1a 112,915 112,915 100% Phase 1b 155,105 325,000 48% State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs 1,100 1,100 100% Total 269,120 439,015 61%

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 94,785 85,595 86,126 49,678 36,448 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 46,707 25,721 20,986 State-managed fixed sites 189,840 179,235 171,054 128,893 42,161 Regional public health network mobile sites 56,515 24,380 22,613 16,852 5,761 Retail Pharmacy** 29,060 29,060 13,838 13,828 10 Supersites 11,600 0 0 0 0 Other 9,960 5,700 4,467 3,981 486 Total 445,755 375,645 344,805 238,953 105,852

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 745 811 409 402 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 3,720 2,469 1,788 681 Catholic Medical Center 4,070 4,307 2,200 2,107 Cheshire Medical Center 2,725 2,635 1,322 1,313 Concord Hospital 4,975 5,230 2,682 2,548 Cottage Hospital 385 412 213 199 Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,841 2,958 2,883 Encompass Health 255 274 147 127 Exeter Hospital 3,630 4,071 2,060 2,011 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,425 730 695 Hampstead Hospital 2,305 1,792 1,331 461 Huggins Hospital 4,430 3,248 2,423 825 Littleton Regional Hospital 3,360 4,010 3,052 958 Lakes Region General Hospital 5,565 5,368 3,934 1,434 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 14,895 16,563 8,641 7,922 Memorial Hospital 3,685 3,975 2,900 1,075 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,065 1,025 521 504 New London Hospital 685 711 363 348 New Hampshire Hospital 900 936 506 430 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,290 1,308 664 644 Parkland Medical Center 1,130 1,155 582 573 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 2,875 3,110 1,594 1,516 Southern NH Medical Center 3,160 3,279 1,693 1,586 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 693 364 329 St. Joseph Hospital 2,410 2,536 1,298 1,238 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 1,505 1,111 873 238 Valley Regional Hospital 505 520 268 252 Weeks Medical Center 2,660 1,845 1,385 460 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,180 5,466 2,777 2,689 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 21,080 24,209 16,897 7,312 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,509 1,175 334 State of NH- Central NH 6,230 6,200 5,024 1,176 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 12,550 15,206 12,486 2,720 State of NH- Greater Nashua 23,895 22,021 16,585 5,436 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 7,310 6,630 5,068 1,562 State of NH- Manchester 26,340 20,452 15,194 5,258 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 746 594 152 State of NH- Seacoast 21,470 20,020 14,580 5,440 State of NH- South Central 23,140 22,082 16,320 5,762 State of NH- Strafford County 18,915 18,950 14,748 4,202 State of NH- Upper Valley 5,445 5,917 4,604 1,313 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 8,820 7,112 5,618 1,494 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 2,480 2,391 1,537 854 Carroll County RPHN 1,145 1,423 960 463 Central NH RPHN 3,670 3,469 2,170 1,299 Greater Manchester RPHN 2,025 687 565 122 Greater Nashua RPHN 2,700 1,980 1,646 334 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 430 417 386 31 North Country RPHN 2,460 2,376 1,789 587 Seacoast RPHN 1,620 1,849 1,452 397 South Central RPHN 860 810 684 126 Strafford County RPHN 3,040 3,515 2,878 637 Upper Valley RPHN 2,210 1,343 1,047 296 Winnipesaukee RPHN 1,740 1,830 1,321 509 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6, 7, 8 0 0 0 0

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through March 4th, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/26 2/27 2/28 3/01 3/02 3/03 3/04 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 261 335 0 87 0 739 610 290 LabCorp 496 441 347 302 650 602 533 482 Quest Diagnostics 589 481 338 256 83 366 772 412 Mako Medical 98 118 31 17 375 630 42 187 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 458 372 101 249 393 368 421 337 NorDX Laboratory 276 138 150 89 731 285 442 302 Broad Institute 5,358 4,065 1,404 1,865 37 699 3,136 2,366 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 426 291 236 374 453 660 340 397 Other Laboratory* 355 272 210 244 227 389 360 294 University of New Hampshire** 3,706 2,291 12 3,897 3,717 4,237 4,373 3,176 Total 12,023 8,804 2,829 7,380 6,666 8,975 11,029 8,244 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/26 2/27 2/28 3/01 3/02 3/03 3/04 Daily Average LabCorp 10 16 4 0 16 18 17 12 Quest Diagnostics 20 19 8 7 1 7 24 12 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 2 0 7 5 2 8 4 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 1 Other Laboratory* 11 6 0 3 3 4 4 4 Total 43 43 12 17 27 33 54 33

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.