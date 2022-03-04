March 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 172 positive results with 12 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, March 4, 2022, DHHS announced 172 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, March 3. Today’s results include 140 people who tested positive by PCR test and 32 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 29 new cases from Wednesday, March 2 (21 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 184. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,429 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58% being female and 42% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (29), Grafton (24), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (22), Strafford (20), Cheshire (18), Merrimack (18), Sullivan (14), Belknap (5), Carroll (4), and Coos (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 71 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic there have been a total of 299,213 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 4, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 299,213 Recovered 295,382 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,402 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,429 Current Hospitalizations 71

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.