March 31: Samples Against Stigma

The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester is hosting its 4th annual Samples Against Stigma tasting event!

Enjoy unlimited food and beverage samples from some of the best vendors New Hampshire has to offer!

Tickets are only $35 until March 31! After that, they go up to $45. Additional rate options are available; visit this link for details.

All proceeds will help to provide mental health services for those in need and support awareness and advocacy efforts in the community.

This is a 21+ event!