March 31: Quarantine-O-Ween Virtual Festival goes live – costume contest, music and more

Cady Hickman Theater is proud to host a virtual Quarantine-O-Ween festival through Facebook on March 31, 2020.

This is an event with live opportunities for both children, adults, and families together. The event will feature live music, Halloween storytelling, art tutorials for children of different ages, as well as music and interactive events for adults. There will also be a costume parade for kids, and a costume contest for adults! This is an effort to bring interactive and festive fun to folks at home at this difficult time, but we expect it to be full of art, fun, and creativity!

Tips:

Choose a character from your favorite childhood book, movie, or TV show

Choose a famous artist or musician that you think kids should learn about

Choose a local HERO!

FOR ADULTS: One ADULT who best fits this theme will receive a whopping $5 via Venmo or Paypal! Costume contest winner will be announced at 9 p.m.!

FOR CHILDREN: If parents are comfortable, share your photos to Cady Hickman, Theater by 12 p.m. to be added to a virtual “costume parade” that will be up at 12:30 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

9:30 a.m. EST Mr. Aaron and some spooky music fun!

10 a.m. EST Cady Hickman, Theater with a Halloween themed circle time for kids

facebook.com/misscadymusic

11 a.m. “Goulish” early ed. aged art with Lisa Murphy

12 p.m. EST Portsmouth Library Book Reading with Katharine Gatcomb

2 p.m. EST Fun and “Eerie” art with Corey Lonjers

6 p.m. EST Live music Jeff from Elephant LoveHouse

7 p.m. EST Sinister Stories with Greg Parker

The virtual party will be hosted online via this link.