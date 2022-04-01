March 31 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 143 positive results with 10 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, March 31, 2022, DHHS announced 143 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, March 30. Today’s results include 109 people who tested positive by PCR test and 34 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,122 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 27 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (31), Grafton (22), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (19), Merrimack (10), Cheshire (9), Strafford (8), Belknap (7), Carroll (4), Sullivan (4), and Coos (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (10) and Nashua (10). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

There are currently 7 people being treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 302,541 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 31, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 302,541 Recovered 298,967 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,452 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,122 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 7

