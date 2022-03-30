March 31-April 3: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

THURSDAY, MARCH 31st

Hank Osborne / Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Paul Lussier / KC’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Old Tom & The Lookouts / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm

Miketon Graton / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Blues Therapy / Stonecutters Pub (Milford) / 8pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 1st

Rose Kula / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Kimayo / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

ODB Project / Penuche’s (Concord) / 7pm

The Drift / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Blue Matter / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Jonny Friday / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Frankie Boy & The Blues Express / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 2nd

Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Andrew Emanuel / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jared Moore / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Red Eye Riot / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 8pm

Delusive Relics & Bosey Joe / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

The Pop Disaster / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 3rd

Phil Jakes / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Jimmy Zaroulis / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Tim Kierstead / Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 3pm

Ryan Williamson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm



The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

RONNY EARL AND THE BROADCASTERS / April 1st at 7:30pm

Legendary Blues guitarist RONNIE EARL is a four-time Blues Music Award winner as Guitar Player of the Year. The recent releases by Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters, have all debuted on the top ten Billboard Blues charts and received wide critical acclaim.

GUY DAVIS IN CONCERT / April 2nd at 7:30pm

Guy Davis comes across as a living relic from another era. Singing in various styles from yesteryear, ranging from vaudeville, to gospel, and deep delta blues. The banjo bits especially mark this music as from a different time and place. His newest album, “Be Ready When I Call You” is at its best when the songs feel like they are just passing the time in a relaxed way. Show Opener – Kemp Harris

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

BYE BYE BIRDIE / March 11-April 3 (mainstage) FINAL WEEKEND!

A loving send-up of the 1950s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll, Bye Bye Birdie remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a tuneful high-energy score, plenty of great parts for teens, and a hilarious script, Birdie continues to thrill audiences around the world.

COMEDIAN BOB MARLEY WITH SPECIAL GUEST / April 7-9 (mainstage)

Bob loves being a comedian. He’s wicked good at it! He lives in Maine which is the best state in the world maybe even the universe. He’s featured regularly on Sirius XM radio and he even won their Superbowl of Comedy! He has put out over 20 comedy CD’s and DVD’s! He was inducted into The Guinness Book of World’s Records for “the longest stand up comedy show by an individual” at 40 hrs of straight stand up! He’s been on over 100 tv shows including Leno, Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Fallon, Craig Ferguson and Comedy Central to name just a few. He co­starred in “Boondock Saints” I and II “All Saints Day” playing Detective Greenly. He has toured the U.S., Europe, Canada, Kuwait and Iraq. That’s about it!

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

LOVE, SEX & THE IRS / April 8-10 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

The classic farce that is perfect for tax time! Jon Trachtman and Leslie Arthur are out of work musicians who room together in New York City. To save money, Jon has been filing tax returns listing the pair as married. The day of reckoning comes when the Internal Revenue Service informs the “couple” they’re going to be investigated. Leslie masquerades as a housewife, aided by Jon’s fiancée, Kate. Complicating matters further, Leslie and Kate are having an affair behind Jon’s back, Jon’s mother drops in unexpectedly to meet her son’s fiancée, and Leslie’s ex-girlfriend shows up demanding to know why Leslie has changed and won’t see her anymore. Like a cross between “I Love Lucy” and “Some Like it Hot”.

Agatha Christie’s THE RULE OF THREE / April 22-24 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

By Agatha Christie / This triple bill of one-act murder mysteries combines: the light-hearted comedy Afternoon at the Seaside, in which a detective attempts to find a priceless emerald necklace and the culprit who stole it; The Rats, a dark and chilling tale in which a pair of adulterous lovers find themselves lured to a flat, trapped like rats and framed for murder; and finally, The Patient, a tense thriller in which a woman has been hospitalized after seemingly falling from her balcony.

FEATURED EVENTS:

NH JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre / March 31-April 10

On behalf of the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, we are honored to welcome you to the 14th Annual New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival—presented this year as a multi-access experience, featuring both in-theater and virtual screenings of films from around the globe. We are exceedingly proud to present a premier lineup of 11 truly outstanding and diverse feature-length films and a 5-film shorts program that will excite, enlighten, and provoke you, our audience. www.rextheatre.org

THEATRE: PLACE YOU GO / Hatbox Theatre / March 25-April 10

In the spring of her senior year. Maddy Weare, a promising young musician destined for Juilliard, is in the hospital having been in a car accident, escaping with only minor injuries. As she sleeps in her hospital bed, her divorced parents, Rick and Deb Weare, enter and immediately begin playing the blame game while bullying the young intern, Dr. Hughes, as he attempts to care for Maddy the best way he knows how. Tensions escalate after Maddy wakes and reveals several dark truths that cause the family to spiral into turmoil, showing what people are willing to do to protect those they love and what destruction can occur in the process. Presented by New World Theatre www.hatboxnh.com

ART: ART AFTER WORK / Currier Museum / Every Thursday from 5-8pm

Join us for Art After Work every Thursday night, anytime from 5-8pm. Featuring Free admission to the museum galleries, exhibition tours, live music, drink specials and a full menu available for purchase. Live music this week features Joel Cage. www.currier.org

WEEKLY TRIVIA INCLUDES:

Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) www.greatnorthaleworkds.com



Thursdays at 7 p.m. / Yankee Lanes (Manchester)

Friday Night Team Trivia from 8:30-9:30pm / Cheers (Concord)

