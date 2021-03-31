March 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 408 positive results with 40 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, DHHS announced 408 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.3%. Today’s results include 243 people who tested positive by PCR test and 165 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,864 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seventy individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47% being female and 53% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (106), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (65), Strafford (38), Merrimack (36), Grafton (21), Cheshire (18), Carroll (12), Sullivan (8), Belknap (7), and Coos (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (40) and Nashua (28). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 80 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 83,714 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 30, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 83,714 Recovered 79,613 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,237 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,864 Current Hospitalizations 80 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 659,022 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,678 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 70,364 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 295

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update (as of March 28*)

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Total 1,356,458 100.0% 100.0% 329,400 24.3% 100.0% 175,947 13.0% Sex Female 684,192 50.4% 57.9% 190,800 27.9% 59.6% 104,870 15.3% Male 672,266 49.6% 40.5% 133,265 19.8% 39.7% 69,920 10.4% Other n/a n/a 0.3% 824 n/a 0.1% 261 n/a Decline to Specify n/a n/a 1.4% 4,511 n/a 0.5% 896 n/a Age Group (in years) 0 – 24 384,307 28.3% 2.6% 8,492 2.2% 2.5% 4,365 1.1% 25 – 34 169,075 12.5% 7.3% 23,883 14.1% 8.2% 14,480 8.6% 35 – 44 154,674 11.4% 8.9% 29,155 18.8% 9.6% 16,810 10.9% 45 – 54 190,242 14.0% 11.1% 36,568 19.2% 11.2% 19,739 10.4% 55 – 64 212,515 15.7% 16.2% 53,212 25.0% 15.5% 27,251 12.8% 65 – 74 146,933 10.8% 32.7% 107,597 73.2% 33.1% 58,297 39.7% 75 – 84 68,224 5.0% 16.4% 54,155 79.4% 15.4% 27,103 39.7% 85+ 30,488 2.2% 5.0% 16,338 53.6% 4.5% 7,902 25.9%

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 94% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage White2 1,220,322 90.0% 87.5% 275,355 22.6% 89.54% 150,338 12.3% Hispanic/Latino1 52,663 3.9% 1.8% 5,757 10.9% 1.64% 2,756 5.2% Black or African American2 19,146 1.4% 0.6% 2,028 10.6% 0.64% 1,072 5.6% Asian2 39,954 2.9% 1.9% 5,973 14.9% 2.00% 3,356 8.4% Other3 24,373 1.8% 0.6% 1,964 8.1% 0.50% 839 3.4% Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a 7.5% 23,742 n/a 5.69% 9,546 n/a Total 1,356,458 100.0% 100.0% 314,819 23.2% 100.00% 167,907 12.4%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/18 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html. Analysis by K.M. Johnson, Demographer, Univ of New Hampshire, 4/19/20.

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=63,432), through March 28, 2021 and entered into VAMS.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 119,617 94,322 110,760 172 63,761 46,827 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 49,275 0 26,514 22,761 State-managed fixed sites 311,106 317,440 292,748 0 191,728 101,020 Regional public health network mobile sites 97,128 59,276 54,174 3,207 37,262 13,705 Retail Pharmacy** 93,170 93,884 53,208 0 42,164 11,044 Supersites 20,810 20,810 20,632 11,429 9,203 0 Other 22,227 6,106 4,567 5 4,009 553 Total 718,073 643,513 585,364 14,813 374,641 195,910

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 998 1,024 20 602 402 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 4,182 4,592 11 3,200 1,381 Catholic Medical Center 4,331 4,502 36 2,334 2,132 Cheshire Medical Center 2,725 2,635 0 1,322 1,313 Concord Hospital 5,010 5,300 0 2,703 2,597 Cottage Hospital 385 412 0 213 199 Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,841 0 2,958 2,883 Encompass Health 255 274 0 147 127 Exeter Hospital 3,705 4,099 0 2,060 2,039 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,425 0 730 695 Hampstead Hospital 2,905 3,818 0 2,660 1,158 Huggins Hospital 4,919 5,480 6 3,668 1,806 Littleton Regional Hospital 4,693 7,683 0 5,015 2,668 Lakes Region General Hospital 6,242 10,085 0 6,409 3,676 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 15,433 17,060 42 9,061 7,957 Memorial Hospital 4,115 8,228 0 5,252 2,976 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,065 1,025 0 521 504 New London Hospital 845 711 0 363 348 New Hampshire Hospital 970 976 0 527 449 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,340 1,310 0 666 644 Parkland Medical Center 1,130 1,155 0 582 573 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,025 3,147 15 1,615 1,517 Southern NH Medical Center 3,292 3,331 0 1,698 1,633 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 693 0 364 329 St. Joseph Hospital 2,809 2,765 40 1,487 1,238 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 3,717 2,627 0 1,627 1,000 Valley Regional Hospital 540 539 0 277 262 Weeks Medical Center 2,844 4,491 2 2,871 1,618 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,362 5,532 0 2,829 2,703 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 44,972 41,578 0 26,478 15,100 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,509 0 1,175 334 State of NH- Central NH 12,326 10,435 0 7,286 3,149 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 24,566 30,326 0 20,384 9,942 State of NH- Greater Nashua 37,615 36,824 0 23,724 13,100 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 15,082 11,768 0 7,573 4,195 State of NH- Manchester 39,194 35,317 0 22,300 13,017 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 746 0 594 152 State of NH- Seacoast 36,812 31,348 0 20,658 10,690 State of NH- South Central 43,482 37,289 0 23,441 13,848 State of NH- Strafford County 31,465 30,785 0 20,849 9,936 State of NH- Upper Valley 11,953 11,713 0 8,060 3,653 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 15,933 13,110 0 9,206 3,904 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 5,901 5,476 2,170 1,925 1,381 Carroll County RPHN 2,601 2,923 124 2,062 737 Central NH RPHN 5,620 5,580 0 3,504 2,076 Greater Manchester RPHN 7,319 1,819 0 1,481 338 Greater Nashua RPHN 7,972 6,961 12 5,450 1,499 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 996 1,115 0 732 383 North Country RPHN 3,686 3,735 0 2,415 1,320 Seacoast RPHN 5,321 5,386 15 4,341 1,030 South Central RPHN 4,176 3,887 0 3,420 467 Strafford County RPHN 7,890 8,474 98 6,146 2,230 Upper Valley RPHN 4,710 5,404 788 3,369 1,247 Winnipesaukee RPHN 3,084 3,414 0 2,417 997 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6- 8 11,600 11,429 11,429 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27- 28 9,210 9,203 0 9,203 0

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* Due to the transition to the new registration system this information is still being processed. The transition will be complete and a full data report will be issued next week.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/23 3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 3/28 3/29 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 411 426 497 538 263 0 78 316 LabCorp 516 577 451 464 420 327 313 438 Quest Diagnostics 396 554 608 483 548 442 288 474 Mako Medical 556 451 35 23 15 13 8 157 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 487 388 448 245 490 295 151 358 NorDX Laboratory 479 326 297 223 75 38 41 211 Broad Institute 5,270 5,167 2,399 6,245 3,231 279 2,637 3,604 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 557 719 449 516 358 274 421 471 Other Laboratory* 472 789 678 532 306 291 266 476 University of New Hampshire** 3,472 3,887 3,911 3,691 2,464 61 3,739 3,032 Total 12,616 13,284 9,773 12,960 8,170 2,020 7,942 9,538 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/23 3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 3/28 3/29 Daily Average LabCorp 18 9 15 11 3 1 0 8 Quest Diagnostics 12 15 5 24 12 1 0 10 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 4 4 10 0 0 4 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 Other Laboratory* 1 7 9 34 7 3 1 9 Total 34 36 35 80 22 5 5 31

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratoryand their contracted lab Veritas.