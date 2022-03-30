March 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 131 positive results with 7 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, DHHS announced 131 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, March 29. Today’s results include 95 people who tested positive by PCR test and 36 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,039 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (35), Grafton (18), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Cheshire (11), Strafford (11), Merrimack (7), Belknap (3), Coos (3), Carroll (2), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (11) and Manchester (7). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 6 people being treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 302,383 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 30, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 302,383 Recovered 298,892 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,452 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,039 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 6

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.