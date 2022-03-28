March 30: Join Members First and Chhom Group Realty for free home buyer webinar

Monday, March 28, 2022Members First Credit UnionBusiness, Sponsored Content0
Whether taking the leap into homeownership for the first time or it’s been a while since you purchased your home and you’re back in the market, you won’t want to miss this free webinar on March 30 at 3 p.m.

Join us as we discuss :

  • Today’s market
  • The difference between a buyer and seller agent
  • Selecting an agent
  • Assessed value vs. market value
  • How to get your offer accepted
  • Mortgage options and preapproval

Register today via this link and invite a guest!

A link will be provided to all registrants prior to the event date. Please watch your email.

 

