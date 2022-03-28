March 30: Join Members First and Chhom Group Realty for free home buyer webinar

Content sponsored by



Whether taking the leap into homeownership for the first time or it’s been a while since you purchased your home and you’re back in the market, you won’t want to miss this free webinar on March 30 at 3 p.m.

Join us as we discuss :

Today’s market

The difference between a buyer and seller agent

Selecting an agent

Assessed value vs. market value

How to get your offer accepted

Mortgage options and preapproval

⇒Register today via this link and invite a guest!

A link will be provided to all registrants prior to the event date. Please watch your email.