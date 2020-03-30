March 30 COVID-19 DHHS update: 56 new positive tests for a total of 314 NH cases

NH DHHS [Map is clickable to enlarge].

CONCORD, NH – DHHS announced 56 new positive test results for COVID-19 on March 30. There have now been 314 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. The new cases are 35 adult females and 21 adult males. The new cases reside in Rockingham (16), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Strafford (5), Grafton (5), Merrimack (4), and Belknap (3) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (12) and Manchester (6).

Four of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness; thus far, 45 patients of the 314 positive cases (14%) have been hospitalized. Thirty-four of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS also announced that new data sets are available. Effective immediately, the NH DHHS COVID-19 Updates will include a map of positive cases on a town-by-town level. In addition, new data sets featured on NH.gov/COVID19 website include age and gender breakdowns.