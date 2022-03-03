March 3 NH DHHS COVID-update: 155 positive results with 6 in Manchester: 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, March 3, 2022, DHHS announced 155 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, March 2. Today’s results include 113 people who tested positive by PCR test and 42 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 16 new cases from Tuesday, March 1 (15 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 157. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,488 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (41), Rockingham (23), Grafton (22), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Cheshire (17), Merrimack (11), Belknap (7), Sullivan (5), Coos (2), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (8) and Manchester (6). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 77 people hospitalized in New Hampshire with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 298,993 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 3, 2022, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 298,993 Recovered 295,107 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,398 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,488 Current Hospitalizations 77

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.