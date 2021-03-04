March 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 244 positive results with 29 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, DHHS announced 244 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 1.3%. Today’s results include 153 people who tested positive by PCR test and 91 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,215 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/2: 244 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 46% being female and 54% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (57), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (39), Merrimack (29), Strafford (28), Grafton (16), Carroll (13), Cheshire (12), Coos (2), Sullivan (2), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (29) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for eleven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 89 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 75,990 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 75,990 Recovered 72,600 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,175 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,215 Current Hospitalizations 89 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 629,045 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,750 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,827 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 630

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/24 2/25 2/26 2/27 2/28 3/01 3/02 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 726 1,004 261 335 0 87 0 345 LabCorp 573 489 496 441 347 301 24 382 Quest Diagnostics 695 621 589 481 338 256 40 431 Mako Medical 310 629 98 118 31 17 372 225 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 359 399 458 372 101 249 0 277 NorDX Laboratory 452 463 276 138 150 87 731 328 Broad Institute 3,689 2,315 5,358 4,065 1,404 1,865 3 2,671 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 676 401 426 291 236 375 354 394 Other Laboratory* 631 641 348 274 210 210 90 343 University of New Hampshire** 3,478 4,051 3,706 2,291 12 3,897 3,717 3,022 Total 11,589 11,013 12,016 8,806 2,829 7,344 5,331 8,418 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/24 2/25 2/26 2/27 2/28 3/01 3/02 Daily Average LabCorp 22 7 10 16 4 0 0 8 Quest Diagnostics 20 22 20 19 8 7 1 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 7 1 2 0 7 0 3 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 Other Laboratory* 5 13 11 6 0 3 0 5 Total 53 49 43 43 12 17 3 31

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.